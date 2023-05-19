The East Durham Irish Festival 2023 is offering 20% off tickets with promo code “EDFEST” until this Saturday, May 20 at midnight.

The East Durham Irish Festival, the biggest Irish American event in the Catskill Mountains in New York, is returning to The Michael J Quill Irish Cultural & Sports Centre this Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28.

"For almost 50 years, the East Durham Irish Festival has been the cornerstone in our community," Andy Cooney, one of this year's perofmrers, says.

"People from as far as 200 miles away look forward to celebrating Irish music, dance, history, and our Irish American Heritage in this beautiful Hamlet in Greene County.

"This year we look forward to our 46th Festival, where we all get to meet up with old friends and make new friends while enjoying the best of the best in Irish entertainment!"

East Durham Irish Fest 2023 tickets are on sale now online. Use promo code EDFEST until midnight on Saturday, May 20 for 20% off!

East Durham Irish Fest 2023 Lineup - Saturday, May 27

Jack Gavin Stage - Sponsored by Gavin's Irish Country Inn & Nellie's

12 pm - 1:30 pm: Ceili band and set dancing

2 pm - 3:15 pm: Andy Cooney & his band

3:15 pm - 4 pm: Farrell School of Irish Dance

4 pm - 5:15 pm: The 19th Street Band

6 pm - 7:15 pm: McLean Avenue Band

8 pm - 9:30 pm: The Narrowbacks

Matty McGrath Pub Stage - Sponsored by McGrath's Pub, Bed & Breakfast

5:15 pm - 6 pm: Peadar Hickey

7: 15 pm - 8 pm: The Diddley Idols

9:30 pm: The Diddley Idols

Peter McKiernan Stage - Sponsored by Guaranteed Irish

1 pm - 2 pm: Susan & Gerard

2 pm - 3:15 pm: Dee Reilly

3:30 pm - 4:30 pm: Mick Thomas Comedy Hour

5:15 pm - 6:30 pm: Sheridan Rúitín

7 pm - 8 pm: Darren Kiely

Tom McGoldrick Stage - Stage donated by the City of Kingston

1 pm - 1:45 pm: Tom Comerford

2:15 pm - 3:30 pm: The Young Wolfe Tones

4 pm - 5:15 pm: The Screaming Orphans

5:30 pm - 6:15 pm: Tom Comerford

6:30 pm - 8 pm: Get Up Jack

East Durham Irish Fest 2023 Lineup - Sunday, May 28

Jack Gavin Stage - Sponsored by Gavin's Irish Country Inn & Nellie's

10 am - 11am: Holy Mass celebrated Fr Richard Fragomeni, music by Andy Cooney and The Hibernian Festival Singers

11:15 am - 11:30 am: Color Guard

11:30 am - 11:45 am: Honorees

11:45 am - 12 pm: The Pipes & Drums of Greene

12 pm - 1:30 pm: Andy Cooney & His Band

1:30 pm - 2 pm: Farrell School of Irish Dance

2 pm - 3:30 pm: The Kitty Kelly Band

4 pm - 6 pm: The Narrowbacks

Matty McGrath Pub Stage - Sponsored by McGrath's Pub, Bed & Breakfast

3:30 pm - 4 pm: Sean Feeney

6 pm - 7 pm: Ray Coleman

7:15 pm - 8 pm: Perfect Strangers

Peter McKiernan Stage - Sponsored by Guaranteed Irish

1 pm - 1:45 pm: Mary G & Frankie Lees

1:45 pm - 2:45 pm: Dermot Henry

3:30 pm - 4:30 pm: Little Creek Band

5 pm - 6 pm: Nine Mile House

Tom McGoldrick Stage - Stage donated by the City of Kingston

12 pm - 12:15 pm: The Pipes & Drums of Greene

1 pm - 2 pm: Ronan Tynan

2 pm - 2:45 pm: Tom Comerford

2:45 pm - 4 pm: Screaming Orphans

4:30 pm - 6 pm: The Young Wolfe Tones

To learn more about the East Durham Irish Festival 2023, including artist bios, directions, accommodations, and sponsorship and vendor opportunities, head over to EastDurhamIrishFestival.com!