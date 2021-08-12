The 30th Annual Pittsburgh Irish Festival is back from September 10 -12, 2021 at The Lots at Sandcastle and we have a prize you don't want to miss out on.

The Pittsburgh Irish Festival in Pennsylvania has become one of the nation’s finest Irish American festivals, and certainly the most comprehensive exhibit of Irish music, lore, food, and dance in the region.

The line-up features new bands, phenomenal solo performers, well-known favorites, local Irish dance groups, and more on four stages for non-stop fun and enjoyment.

This year IrishCentral has teamed up with Pittsburgh Irish Festival to give one lucky reader a chance to win an incredible prize bundle worth $500:

The winner will receive two weekend passes to Pittsburgh Irish Festival 2021.

Two night hotel stay at the luxurious Courtyard Marriott Pittsburgh Waterfront on 9/10 and 9/11.

Three days of VIP Parking so you can enjoy the festival stress free.

From musical acts like The Bow Tides and Gaelic Storm, as well as comedy performances from David Nihil and Sean Finnerty, a weekend of Irish craic and laughter awaits you.

Find out more information about the Pittsburgh Irish Festival on their website. You can find the full line-up and schedule for acts here. You can also check them out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.