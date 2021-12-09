CelticMKE, the home of Milwaukee Irish Fest, is celebrating the spirit of the season with a virtual holiday concert, "From Milwaukee to the World: A Celtic Music Holiday Celebration," featuring 18 Milwaukee-based Irish and Celtic artists.

The concert will stream for free on CelticMKE’s YouTube channel and right here on IrishCentral on Sunday, December 12 at 2 pm CST / 3 pm EST / 8 pm GMT:

CelticMKE has a long tradition of hosting concerts in their Great Hall to celebrate the holiday season with the local community. This year, CelticMKE is excited to celebrate, virtually, with people across the world, with an hour and a half long program spotlighting Irish American musical talent.

“We are blessed to have so much talent here in the Irish American community. This program is our way of not only saying thank you to these artists, who have entertained us over the years at Milwaukee Irish Fest and beyond with their music, but of also showcasing their talents to the world,” stated Barry Stapleton of CelticMKE.

Enjoy a mix of holiday music, with a dash of traditional Irish music, interwoven for a very merry experience, with performances from Celtic artists such as Frogwater, Tallymoore, Ian Gould, and many more.

While the concert is free, CelticMKE is kindly asking for donations in order to support the artists participating in the program. 100 percent of the donations will go to the artists; you can donate at any time on CelticMKE’s website, CelticMKE.com. Donate a minimum of $20 and you will automatically receive a free digital download of the music from the program.

A Celtic Music Holiday Celebration streams Sunday, Dec. 12, on CelticMKE’s YouTube. If you are unable to watch the premiere, CelticMKE will re-stream the program on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7 pm CST / 8 pm EST / 1 am GMT on both their Facebook page and YouTube channel. For more information, visit CelticMKE.com.

About CelticMKE

CelticMKE is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the heritage of Celtic nations and their cultures. Through original programming and high-quality content, CelticMKE aims to celebrate all aspects of Irish, Irish American, and Celtic cultures and instill an appreciation of the cultures in current and future generations. For more information about CelticMKE, please visit CelticMKE.com.

