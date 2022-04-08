Celtic Illusion, the modern Irish dance and magic stage show, will head to the Boch Center Shubert Theatre in Boston for a spellbinding show.

Celtic Illusion boasts electrifying choreography mixed with a magical illusion spectacular that has won over audiences across the globe. Now is your chance to witness the magic in Boston!

Tickets are now on sale here for the Celtic Illusion performance at Boch Center Shubert Theatre in Boston on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 8 pm (EST).

Featuring a cast of champion and internationally-acclaimed dancers, including performers from both Riverdance and Lord of the Dance, Celtic Illusion is suitable for audiences of all ages and showcases some of the fastest taps in the world as the dancer's thunderous rhythm fills the stage in perfect unison.

The performance also includes a new soundtrack from Steve Skinner (arranger and producer for artists such as Celine Dion and the Broadway musical Rent), Angela Little (co-composer of Baz Luhrman’s film Australia) and Michael Londra (Emmy® nominated singer and producer).

Celtic Illusion is created and led by Anthony Street, the first Australian to perform leading roles in Michael Flatley’s widely-acclaimed Lord of the Dance.

“Before I was a dancer, my great passion was magic and illusion, but when I worked with Lord of the Dance for four years beginning when I was 20, magic got pushed to the side,” said Anthony. “When I decided to create this show in Australia, it dawned on me that I should combine my two passions to give audiences a new sensory experience."

Since its premiere in 2011, Celtic Illusion has played to sold-out audiences across Australia and recently completely sold out a tour in Canada.

Now, it's your turn to see the magic.

Tickets for Celtic Illusion at the Boch Center Box Office are available here or by calling 866.348.9738 and via Telecharge.

For information on upcoming events at the Boch Center check out their website or keep up to date with them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.