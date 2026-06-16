The American Irish Historical Society is inviting friends and supporters to spend a summer day in style at its Second Annual Golf Outing and Dinner on Monday, July 20, 2026, at Ardsley Country Club in Dobbs Ferry, New York. From a shotgun start on the course to a lively evening dinner with the McLean Avenue Band, the event promises a cheerful celebration of Irish heritage and community spirit.

Held from 11 am to 9 pm, the fundraiser brings together golf, music, and a traditional Irish buffet for a day that blends fun with purpose. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The West Side Campaign Against Hunger, helping distribute healthy food to families across New York City.

This year’s outing begins with golf at 12:30 pm, followed by dinner at 5 pm. Guests can look forward to a relaxed and spirited evening with entertainment from the McLean Avenue Band, adding a perfect musical finish to the day.

Ticket options include Golf Foursome and Dinner for $10,000, Dinner with Guest for $5,000, and Dinner for a Single Attendee for $2,500. Those who prefer to pay by check may make it out to The American Irish Historical Society and mail it to 991 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10028.

Reservations can also be made online through the AIHS event page. For anyone looking to enjoy a memorable day while supporting Irish American heritage and an important charitable cause, this is one outing worth marking on the calendar.

About the American Irish Historical Society

In 1897, the American Irish Historical Society was founded in Boston. The primary goal of the Society was to raise awareness of the accomplishments of the Irish in America, because at the time, many historians mistakenly believed that there were no Irish in America until the 1830s. The founders placed special emphasis on the role of Irish-Americans in the American Revolution.

The Society moved its headquarters to New York City in the early 20th century. From its home on Fifth Avenue, across from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Society serves as a focal point of the contemporary transatlantic Irish experience, a place where current public issues are explored, where the story of the American Irish is studied and reviewed, and where the great renaissance in Irish culture is celebrated in lectures, concerts, performances, and art exhibits

To learn more about the American Irish Historical Society, visit their website here.