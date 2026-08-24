Free family-friendly event showcasing the art of bee-keeping, biodiversity and the Phoenix Park

The Office of Public Works (OPW) is delighted to welcome the 10th annual Biodiversity Festival and Honey Show taking place on Saturday, 5 September 2026 in the Phoenix Park, Dublin.

Hosted by the OPW, in partnership with the Federation of Irish Beekeepers Associations (FIBKA), this event celebrates the essential role of bees in biodiversity, food production and the ecological health of the Phoenix Park.

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Minister of State with the responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran TD said: “I am delighted to see the return of this popular festival for the 10th year. The annual Biodiversity Festival and Honey Show showcases the vital role the Phoenix Park plays in managing biodiversity in Dublin City.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to come together and learn about the diverse plant and animal species that inhabit our Park. The educational workshops and tours on offer at this year’s Biodiversity Festival and Honey Show will help us understand what we can do to protect and conserve our environment. I encourage visitors of all ages to join us for the Biodiversity Festival and Honey Show on Saturday, 5 September.”

Visitors can enjoy a wide range of free family-friendly activities, including tours, talks, and workshops. The event will also feature exhibits and demonstrations focusing on Irish honey, beeswax, mead, and bee-related crafts, offering something for nature lovers, gardening enthusiasts, families, and members of the beekeeping community alike.

A key highlight of the day is the Honey Show competition, which includes classes for adults, novices, and students, along with medals and trophies. For more information on how to enter, please see the link.

Face painters will be on-site from 11.00 to 16.00 to turn your little Princes into frogs and Princesses into butterflies for the day.

Tours of the beautifully restored Victorian Walled Garden will take place on the day. Why not take a stroll along the colorful herbaceous border, admire the dahlias, and marvel at espaliered fruit trees?

For further information on event bookings, please contact [email protected] or 01 677 0095.

Full details of the program of events for the weekend can be found at www.phoenixpark.ie.