A four-bedroom home in County Sligo and a cash prize of $11k is being raffled off with $41k of the funds raised being donated to the Irish charity, Pieta House.

Byron Callaghan, a member of the Bauer tech team, is raffling off a four-bedroom house in County Sligo, on the Wild Atlantic Way, with the hopes of raising $41k (€35) for Pieta House, the suicide prevention charity. Not only will the winner get a new home but also a cash prize of $11k (€10k) Tickets to enter are just $27 (€23).

The house is located on a cul-de-sac close to the Sligo seaside resorts of Strandhill and Rosses Point. The raffle website says the house's location "offers the perfect blend of calm and quiet, with endless possibilities of the hustle and bustle of city life just moments away."

The post on Raffall.com states "Enter this prize draw for your chance to win this 4-bed family home with own private garden and the best part, it comes MORTGAGE and DEBT FREE plus we’ll also throw in €10k in cash and you’ll be helping support our chosen charity, Pieta. Five percent of ticket sales, almost €35,000, will go directly to the charity. Pieta House provides essential services to people who are in suicidal distress and bereaved families."

Speaking to Newstalk, Callaghan explained why he set up this raffle.

"I'm fortunate to own a house, and there's some of my friends who I look around at and they've saved up deposits, they've got mortgage approval, and they're being priced out of the market continually.

"I said, let's do something different, let's tackle the market from a different angle, let's give away the house.

"People can buy tickets, they can go online to my website, or check out the social media channels as well, to get involved.

"The tickets are limited so that means the odds are really good."

The raffle ends on Dec 31, 2021 at 5pm or "when the last ticket is sold (whichever sooner)."

Callaghan said the house is "on the edge of the town, a quiet cul-de-sac."

"It's in Yeats county along the Wild Atlantic Way, we've got an unspoiled coastline there, we've got beaches upon beaches."

To enter visit Raffall.com.