Cycling the Wild Atlantic Way is a unique and alternative way to see Ireland's most spectacular coastline route.

The Wild Atlantic Way stretches for an amazing 2,500 km (1,500 miles) along Ireland’s west coast, and according to DisoverIreland, the full cycle for experienced cyclists is 25 nights and for standard cyclists, it can take up to 54 nights.

What makes it even more special to cycle the Wild Atlantic Way is that you get a completely different perspective of the route compared to driving, getting the chance to go off the beaten track and down country roads. In recent years more car-free sections and Greenways have been introduced along the route, which makes cycling the Wild Atlantic Way even more enticing.

Here are some incredible cycling routes you don't want to miss along the way:

Mizen Head, County Cork

Your journey biking the Wild Atlantic Way begins at Mizen Head, Ireland’s southernmost point. Start with a scenic ride past rocky coves and fishing villages before finishing at the snug village of Bantry.

The Burren to Galway City

Head into the other-worldly limestone landscape of the Burren National Park, globally renowned for having one of the highest diversities of wildflowers in Europe. This part of the route includes short climbs, rolling terrains, and an incredible descent down Corkscrew Hill.

Great Western Greenway, County Mayo

This 42km route stretches through some of Ireland’s most beautiful scenery from Westport on the mainland all the way to Achill Island. Along the way, you will experience exceptional views of Croagh Patrick, villages, national parks, and some of the most stunning coastline in the west. It's not to be missed!

Malin Head, County Donegal

Finish your route along the Wild Atlantic Way at the breathtaking Malin Head in County Donegal. A bit of steep climb takes you around the coast to Ireland's most northerly point, Malin Head. You'll be treated to a nearly 360-degree view of the Atlantic, as well as intriguing natural features with names such as Hell’s Hole and the Devil’s Bridge. The perfect way to end your cycle trip of a lifetime!

