Dust off your bike and helmet this World Bicycle Day and plan a cycling route for your next trip to Ireland.

Seeing Ireland by bike is a perfect way to experience the Irish countryside and small towns. With Greenways becoming more accessible and popular around the country, cycling these routes has become even easier.

According to Discover Ireland, these are some of the best bike routes around the country. Even better, all of these routes allow you to rent bikes nearby!

The Old Rail Trail Greenway, County Westmeath

The 42km route from Athlone to Mullingar is the perfect trail for families. The trail is entirely car-free and mostly flat making it a leisurely cycle for bike riders of all ages. Explore a route along the historic Midlands Great Western Railway, enjoy the colorful greenery and stop off in Moate, Castletown, or Ballinea for refreshments or a snack.

Great Southern Trail, County Limerick

Following a disused railway line, the 39km cycling route takes approx. four hours to complete. An easy off-road route over farmland and woodland and connects the towns of Rathkeale, Newcastlewest, and Abbeyfeale.

Described by Discover Ireland as a "truly idyllic route", you’ll find plenty of heritage treasures too. From Norman castles, ancient abbeys, and Medieval ruins; to workhouses and famine graveyards.

Great Western Greenway, County Mayo

This 42km route stretches through some of Ireland’s most beautiful scenery from Westport on the mainland all the way to Achill Island. Along the way, you will experience exceptional views of Croagh Patrick, villages, national parks, and some of the most stunning coastline in the west. It's not to be missed!

Grand Canal Way, County Dublin to Offaly

Escape the city for the day with this route. The Grand Canal Way links Adamstown in County Dublin with Shannon Harbour in Offaly- the very place that Ireland’s longest river and the Grand Canal meet. It snakes through towns and villages that were bustling hubs of trade and commerce in the 18th and 19th centuries, and much of the beautiful landscape remains untouched.

