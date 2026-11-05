For generations of Irish emigrants, the idea of owning a place back home has lived somewhere between a kitchen table conversation and a someday list that never quite gets ticked off. A fundraising campaign in County Mayo is now putting that dream within reach for the price of a €20 ticket, and every euro raised goes toward building a sports and recreational facility that the town of Claremorris has waited a long time for.

Win a House in Mayo is run by Claremorris Community Sports & Recreational Centre, and the organizers are pitching it as a chance to win big and give back at the same time. “Win a House in Mayo is giving the Irish community at home and abroad an opportunity to win a beautiful house in County Mayo while supporting a lasting community legacy,” the organizers said in a statement.

The prize is a brand-new, A-rated three-bedroom semi-detached house at Convent Gate, a development of 28 homes on the edge of Claremorris town just off the N60. The property runs to 120 square meters across two floors, with an open-plan kitchen and dining area, a separate living room, three bedrooms including a master ensuite, and three bathrooms. Schools, shops, restaurants, lake walks, and the train station are all a short stroll away. The winner can take the keys or, if the timing is not right for a move, a life-changing cash alternative instead.

With Christmas coming, the organizers say a ticket also solves the perennial problem of what to buy the relative who already has everything. “Tickets are priced at €20 each, so they also make a unique gift for someone, gifting them the chance to win a House in Co. Mayo,” they said.

For readers watching Ireland from state-of-the-art New York or further afield, the organizers say the appeal runs deeper than the prize. “For the Irish diaspora, it’s an opportunity to reconnect with their roots, give something back to home and be part of an exciting community project,” they said.

That project is a state-of-the-art indoor facility planned for the Old Racecourse site on the N60 Castlebar Road, beside the existing outdoor pitches and athletics track and within walking distance of the town’s primary and secondary schools. The land was donated by the local GAA club, which has held the Old Racecourse in trust for the Claremorris community for decades.

Plans for the center include a state-of-the-art multi-use sports facility, for example, basketball, badminton, soccer, futsal, golf, and winter training space for GAA and rugby teams. It will also include a dedicated youth hub for groups such as Foróige and the No Name Club, together with fully accessible multi-functional spaces designed to support social, cultural and educational events and activities. The company behind it was set up in 2024 and is driven by a seven-person voluntary committee chaired by Catriona Doherty and Jarlath Sweeney. As the campaign puts it, you buy a ticket, and they build the future.

Anyone who has stood on Croagh Patrick, walked the streets of Westport, or driven the Wild Atlantic Way out toward Achill knows why Mayo holds such a grip on the Irish imagination. This is a chance to own a piece of it.

“Whether you dream of returning home, owning a place in Ireland, or simply supporting a worthwhile Irish community initiative, every ticket helps bring this vision closer to reality,” the organizers said.

Tickets start at €20, with multi-ticket bundles available, and they make a meaningful gift for the Irish American in your life who already has everything. The draw takes place on February 1, 2027. Full details, terms and conditions, and photographs of the house are at www.winahouseinmayo.com.