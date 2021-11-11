The two-bedroom property located in a quiet rural area enjoys panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

This traditional style stone-built cottage comes to the market on approximately 1.28 acres of ground and offers endless opportunities for any potential buyers.

Situated in the area of Aghaboneill, Keshcarrigan in County Leitrim, the property consists of a kitchen and two bedrooms. There is also the option to include an extra 27 acres for a total of €125,000 ($143,306) in the purchase.

Keshcarrigan is a small village next to Lough Scur which lies at the foot of the Sheebeg and Sheemore hills. It is a popular stopover point for cruisers along the canal and the village has two popular pubs which are busy at the weekends.

The area is steeped in Celtic history, with an ancient pagan burial site overlooking the Lough. The Keshcarrigan Bowl artifact was found here in 1854 and dates back to the Bronze Age. It is currently exhibited in the National Museum of Ireland in Dublin.

Mythical Irish legend, Finn McCumhaill is said to be buried deep into Sheebeg Hill. While General Humbert marched through the town with his United Irish and French contingents towards Ballinamuck during the 1798 rebellion.

Keshcarrigan has also become known for its alternative St. Patrick's Day parades which have included an invisible parade, an indoor parade (in a local pub), and a walking backwards parade.

The property is listed by Gordon Hughes Estate Agents for an asking price of €35,000/ $40,135. The sale is in conjunction with an online auction and more information can be found here.