This thatched cottage from the 1850s with an adjoining village cinema in the West of Ireland could be yours.

The property, which is located in the rural village of Tynagh in County Galway, retains many of the features and original characteristics of that period.

Externally the property has been maintained in a reasonable condition including a new thatched roof completed two years ago. Internally the cottage requires renovation and is an incredible opportunity for an interior project.

The cottage is a listed Heritage building and inside, the ground floor consists of an entrance porch leading to a sitting room and the kitchen. Off the kitchen, there is a ground floor bedroom and a bathroom and a small storeroom. The upstairs consists of two bedrooms.

Attached to the property is a field of one acre (.40 hectare) with road frontage of 80 meters. Incredibly, adjacent to the property is a building which was the village cinema in the 1950s, 1960's. The original seating, stage and screen are still there and this forms part of the property for sale.

The village of Tynagh is 15 kilometers from the town of Loughrea and 55 kilometers from Galway city.

The property is listed by Morrisseys Auctioneers for an asking price of €124,000/ $144,243. Find out more here.