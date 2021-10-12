This guesthouse on the Aran Islands could be a dream purchase for a budding entrepreneur looking for a change of scenery.

The property, known as Tigh Fitz (House of Fitz in Irish), is located in Killeany on the unspoiled Inis Mór, part of the Aran Islands in County Galway.

The eleven-bedroom guesthouse and bar is rated three stars and is a member of The Irish Hotel Federation and Failte Ireland and comes with a fully equipped private living accommodation.

Entering the property is a reception area and guest lounge. There is also a private and commercial kitchen, making it easier to separate work and personal life while running the guesthouse. While each of the eleven bedrooms are en suite.

Tigh Fitz is unique in its situation, spaciousness, and proximity to two beaches and areas of archeological and historical remains.

In this area are the famed tall cliffs of Aran and the magnificent prehistoric forts. The property is 1.6km from the island capital Kilronan and close to the Aer Arann airstrip.

The guesthouse is close to an array of natural wonders right within walking distance including, Teampall Bheanain, Europe's smallest church.

From here you will experience the panoramic view across both sides of the island Inis Meanin, Inis Oirr to the southeast and the Cliffs of Moher in Co. Clare to the east.

The property is listed for an asking price of €700,000/ $809,037. Find out more here.