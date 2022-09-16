The Thatch Pub in Galway City, Co Galway is on the market for just €375,000.

Located 20 minutes outside Galway City on St. George's Square in Headford, the Thatch Pub offers a main bar capable of seating 40 guests in addition to a dining area capable of seating a further 30 customers.

The property also boasts an outdoor area with bar and music facilities capable of seating 60 people.

The pub's kitchen features modern stainless steel appliances, while its main bar area features a stone fireplace and a traditional beamed ceiling.

The pub's seven-day license is included in the sale.

The property also includes two upstairs rooms that would be suitable for staff accommodation.

The Thatch Pub, which is known for its warm atmosphere and friendly bar staff, is listed by Vincent Walsh Auctioneers.

The property is located in the small town of Headford, which is one of Ireland's prime angling destinations.

The town is situated next to the Black River, which is noted for its trout angling, while the eastern shore of Lough Corrib is a 6.5km drive.

Headford is also surrounded by a number of prehistoric burial cairns and stone enclosures dating back to the Stone Age. A number of castles and dwellings dating back to the early Norman era and several monastic sites are additionally found in the surrounding area, making Headford something of a tourist destination.

The Thatch Pub, therefore, is situated in a prime location to take advantage of such tourism.

