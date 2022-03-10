A thatched Irish pub for sale in a small Waterford village offers the perfect opportunity to own your very own Irish pub.
Located in the small Waterford village of Ballylaneen, the Bally Inn is on the market for €170,000 ($185,000) and offers the perfect chance for anyone who has ever dreamed of owning a rural Irish pub.
The pub, which consists of a lounge and bar area, comes fully furnished and fully equipped and has been established in the small village for decades.
With white-washed walls and a wide range of traditional pub furniture, the bar area is a postcard of a traditional rural Irish pub.
The bar boasts several functioning beer taps and an ice cream machine in addition to a glasswasher and a ladies and gents toilet.
It also boasts an open-hearth fireplace, providing warmth and authenticity on those cold winter nights.
Meanwhile, the lounge area boasts a pool table and a solid fuel stove.
The lounge area also leads to a beer garden and outdoor smoking area, providing opportunities to attract large crowds on warm summer evenings.
The property additionally includes a small residential area which includes a kitchen and a private bathroom.
The property benefits from mains water, sewerage by way of a septic tank, and oil-fired central heating.
The pub is located in the heart of rural Waterford, roughly a half-hour's drive from Waterford City.
It is also located just a 20-minute drive from the hugely popular Waterford tourist town of Dungarvan and a 40-minute drive from Dunmore East.
To find out more about the pub, which is listed by Purcell Properties, click here.
