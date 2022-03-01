A former Irish pub for sale in County Donegal offers the perfect opportunity to own property in one of the coolest places on Earth.

Located in Lettermacaward in the Donegal Gaeltacht, the former bar and lounge is on the market for €64,500 ($72,000) and represents an ideal restoration project.

Formerly operating as Melly's Bar, the pub is located in the heart of County Donegal, which was listed among the coolest places on Earth by Lonely Planet in 2017.

The property consists of a former bar, lounge, and living room on the ground floor in addition to a kitchen, two storage rooms, and several bathrooms.

Upstairs consists of a large open plan area that can be converted into a residential area.

The property also features a roofed decking area to the rear, while it also boasts ample road frontage.

The former bar and lounge will be sold by unconditional auction with the successful bidder required to pay a 10% deposit upfront.

The pub is located between the larger towns of Glenties and Dungloe, while Letterkenny and Ballybofey are both located within an hour's drive.

The small rural Gaeltacht town of Lettermacaward is home to roughly 650 people, of which approximately 19% are native Irish speakers.

The property offers an ideal starting point for road trip along Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way, with several stunning locations all located within a short drive.

Lonely Planet described Donegal as "a county with a weather-nibbled coast spotted with sea stacks, Blue Flag beaches, and offshore islands".

Click here to find out more about the property, which is listed by Campbells Auctioneers in partnership with iamsold.