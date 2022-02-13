A 300-year-old Irish cottage for sale in County Wicklow is steeped in history and was once used to house Irish rebels during the 1798 Rebellion.

Located in Goldenfort outside Baltinglass, "The Lodge" was built roughly 300 years ago and was used as a hideout by Irish rebels fleeing the British Redcoats during the failed rebellion.

It is on the market for €325,000 ($368,000) and would make the perfect remote countryside retreat or holiday home.

Though steeped in tradition and history, the three-bedroom cottage has been renovated to include a variety of modern comforts, including central heating and modern kitchen and bathroom appliances.

Read more Pre-famine seaside Donegal cottage looks the picture of serenity

The cottage also retains many unique historical features, including a traditional inglenook fireplace with a tiny spy hole window to its side and white-washed stone walls.

The property additionally boasts lofted bedrooms, high-beamed ceilings, and a wooden staircase that further testify to its history.

Its parlor also boasts a solid-fuel stove in an original cottage fireplace to help heat those cold winter evenings.

The charming cottage is perched on a large 3.16-acre site and boasts spectacular views of the West Wicklow countryside, while it also offers residents plenty of privacy, making it the perfect remote countryside retreat.

It is located just five minutes from the Wicklow town of Baltinglass, which boasts numerous shops, restaurants, and bars.

It is also within an hour's drive of Dublin City Centre and Dublin Airport.

Read more Own this gem of a thatched cottage in Ireland for less than $200k

The property is listed by real estate agents Sherry FitzGerald McDermott Tullow. Click here to find out more.