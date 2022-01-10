You can buy your own Irish cottage for less than $200k with this steal of a thatched cottage for sale in the Irish Midlands.

We know the dream for many IrishCentral readers is to find yourselves a nice little cottage in some beautiful location in Ireland and live out your years in bliss, enjoying the Irish countryside and relaxing in your perfect old home once the rain gets a little too much.

As part of our weekly rundown of the best cottages you can buy in Ireland, this absolute gem of a thatched cottage caught our eye and we can’t believe it’s on sale for less than $200k.

For $184,413 (€149,000), you can purchase “The Thatched Cottage” on the Main Street in Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny. This two-bedroom 200-year-old property has central heating but the added bonus of two oil-fired St

anley stoves to cuddle up beside on those cold winter nights.

Located right in the center of the village, you’d be close to all the local amenities and with a spacious garden at the front, there's plenty of room to expand if need be. But who needs to improve on perfection, right?

The house includes a kitchen, sitting room, ensuite bedroom and an attic bedroom.

As the house itself wasn’t idyllic enough, Mooncoin has also continually received high scores in the prestigious Tidy Towns competition and leaves you only 10 miles from Waterford City but still in the tranquility of the south Kilkenny countryside.

You can view the full listing for “The Thatched Cottage” here.