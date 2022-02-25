This renovated Irish cottage nestled in the heart of rural Kerry offers a unique opportunity to own property in the MacGillycuddy's Reeks mountain range.

Aptly named the Writer's Lodge, the two-bedroom cottage is on the market for €200,000 ($224,000) and boasts stunning views of the Bridia Valley and the nearby River Caragh.

The property also offers stunning views of the surrounding mountain range through its bay window dining area, offering the perfect inspiration for any writer or painter seeking a remote countryside retreat.

The cottage has an open-plan layout on the ground floor and boasts a large traditional open-hearth fireplace as its centerpiece.

The cottage features exposed stonewall throughout and charming internal doors with traditional ironmongery.

New hardwood flooring and a modern kitchen were recently installed on the ground floor to give the cottage the perfect blend between tradition and modernity.

Meanwhile, a bespoke spiral staircase leads to two bedrooms and a bathroom located upstairs.

The cottage is serviced by oil heating, a traditional open fire, septic tank, soakaway, and a private water connection.

It is located on a 0.6-acre parcel of land and is roughly 25km from the Kerry town of Killorglin.

It is also located close to the Stepping Stone B&B and the Cooky Cafe, which are popular destinations for walkers as they hike along the scenic Kerry Way.

Unsurprisingly, the cottage offers the ideal starting point for several popular walking routes, including the Carrauntoohil Lack Road, Reeks Ridge, Coomloughra Horseshoe, and the mountains located in MacGillycuddy's Reeks.

Click here to find out more about the property, which is listed by Kerry Property Management.