A beautifully restored original stone cottage, landscaped and designed by award-winning Irish architects, is on the market in County Kildare.

The Rover Cottage is located off a quiet country road near Athy, a small heritage town in south Kildare, and could be your peaceful escape to Ireland.

The property is surrounded by cornfields with uninterrupted views of rolling hills to the west, and the acre site comes with over 50 semi-mature trees and hedgerows planted on the site.

The name of the cottage comes from the river stream that runs next to the grounds under a stone bridge, adding to the feeling of tranquility of the location.

The River Cottage has been designed and landscaped by award-winning Hayes Ryan Landscape Architects, who have achieved integration between the interiors and exterior surroundings while retaining the character and form of the original cottage.

The Original Blue Bangor slates have been cleaned and re-instated, while timber paneling and insulation to the vaulted ceiling have also been carried out.

Plus, all inappropriate interior cement plaster has been removed and replaced with 'breathable' lime render, in line with current conservation best practices for historical properties.

The cottage also comes with full planning permission (unrestricted) for a modern extension designed to capture light and views of the surrounding area.

The property is located near the new Athy bypass for convenient access to the M9 motorway with excellent connections to Naas, Dublin, Kilkenny, and Waterford.

The River Cottage is listed by Coonan Naas Property for an asking price of €195,000/ $221,607. You can find out more information here.