A 4-bedroom property that comes with 5 bathrooms in the beautiful townland of Inchanisky, Co Laois, is on the market for €395,000 ($393,518).

The house is described as being a "little deceptive" because of its quaint appearance but in fact is a large family home standing at 2,900 sq. ft and set on just under 7 acres.

The entrance of the property leads through a double-height hall with a wraparound landing and the central staircase offers grand access to the upper level.

There are 4 double bedrooms all of which are ensuite and 3 of those have French doors looking onto the courtyard. At the ground floor level, you and your family can spend winter evenings in the cozy snug room with an open fire. Through here you can enter the country-style kitchen and dining room. There is a utility off the kitchen and back door to the courtyard. A guest WC is also located at this level.

Click here to see a virtual tour of Inchanisky here!

Turning right brings you into the grand room, a space large enough to cater for any party. There are patios to the courtyard and views down into the valley. Outside there is a round roof barn that could provide stables storage or anything else.

The property is located in the townland of Inchanisky, just in the Valley below Monicknew walk in the Slieve Bloom Mountains. They are set on the border of Laois/ Offaly and are Europe's oldest mountain range. It is a picturesque peaceful area. On a bright day, you can see the high points of the four ancient provinces of Ireland.

The property is listed by Sherry FitzGerald Portlaoise for an asking price of €395,000/ $393,518. Viewing is strictly by appointment. You can find out more information here.