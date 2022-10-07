A stunning five-bedroom thatched cottage overlooking Lough Derg in County Tipperary has gone on the market for €1.15 million ($1,136,000 million)

Sitting on a 1.68-hectare site, Derrymount is a charming property boasting a variety of modern comforts.

The cottage is situated in a prime location, believed to be one of the best sites in the area.

With mature gardens, patios, and unrivaled views of Lough Derg and the unspoiled countryside that surrounds the property, Derrymount is the definition of peace and tranquility. The site is home to a family of red squirrels and a number of songbirds, who provide a dawn chorus every morning.

The house, which was built by a board member of Guinness Peat Aviation before being bought by its current owners in 2004, features elegant reception rooms and an open-plan kitchen and dining area, boasting a bespoke Richard Burke-designed kitchen.

The cottage's five bedrooms are all bright and comfortable, but a dual-aspect bedroom located on the ground floor is the cream of the crop, boasting stunning views of Lough Derg and opening onto the property's mature gardens via sliding patio doors.

All three of the upstairs bedroom also command unrivaled views of the lake below. A fifth bedroom and an office are also located on the ground floor.

The current owners recently rethatched the property, installing a thatch fire board to ensure that the roof remains watertight for the next 40 years at least.

Although the property does not have direct access to Lough Derg, it does boast a newly-built boathouse and harbor along the shores of the lake.

The boathouse and harbor can be purchased alongside the house for a further €250,000.

Constructed in 2016 using local Portroe stone, the boathouse has a depth of 10 feet and can accommodate vessels with deep drafts.

"We had to dig down 12m to get to the bedrock and then constructed it of concrete and brick," the property's current owner told the Irish Times.

To find out more about the property, listed by Sherry Fitzgerald Country Homes, Farms & Estates, click here.