Picture perfect white-washed buildings with thatched and red roofs. Hearty's Folk Cottage could make someone's dreams come true.

There's an old quote from Cicero, "if you have a garden and a library, you have everything" but what if you also owned a historic thatched building with a restaurant, bar and gift shop in rural Armagh? The dream!

Hearty's Folk Cottage, home of The Red Fellas Bar, in Crossmaglen, County Armagh is on the market for $423k ( £365,000/€425,150). This incredibly picturesque group of quant buildings comes to 2,465 square feet.

Crossmaglen is a village and townland in County Armagh, Northern Ireland with a population of 1,610 (2011 Census). Hearty's Folk Cottage is about 7.5 miles (12km) from the larger town of Dundalk, in Couty Louth. The village of Crossmaglen is just over one hour's drive from Dublin Airport and an hour and a half drive from Belfast International Airport, so your visitors would have no excuse not to come.

The site itself includes a licensed premise (the bar), a former gift shop and 12.8 acres of agricultural land. The Red Fellas Bar includes the main bar, a restaurant area, a snug, and a kitchen.

The Red Fellas Bar Facebook page, which last posted in 2020, describes itself as "A traditional Irish cottage pub with live music set in the beautiful countryside of south Armagh."

The property is being sold in lots. Lot 1 is Hearty's Folk Cottage and The Red Fellas for $261k (£225,000) plus VAT. Lot two is the 12.81 acres of agricultural land for $162k (£140,000). The entire property then sells for $423k (£365,000/€425,150).

For more information contact Gerard Kelly at gerard@bestpropertyservices.com or +44 28302 66811. More at www.bestpropertyservices.com.