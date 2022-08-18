Ever dreamed of owning an Irish thatched cottage ... what about having a dozen?

The Lough Derg Cottages, comprised of 12 three-bedroom thatched cottages and a barbeque log cabin, is on the market for €2 million. This is a unique opportunity to acquire an established holiday home business near the shores of Lough Derg, one of the largest lakes in Ireland.

The property is located in the center of Puckaun Village in Co Tipperary on a landscape site of approx. 0.78 hectares and mature trees behind traditional stone-built walls line the road behind the property.

The 12 thatched cottages are traditional in style with most of their original architectural features and country charm intact. They have been furnished in a traditional style while also being fitted out to a high standard to include a modern kitchen and bathroom facilities with three bedrooms.

Some of the original features include large open hearth fireplaces, farmhouse half-doors, roof beams and sash windows. In addition to the thatched cottages, there is also a purpose-built log cabin with a central fire pit and barbeque area with surrounding seating.

Full planning permission is also in place for a further two apartments, and there may also be potential to extend the hospitality offering by catering for mobile homes/glamping on the adjoining lands.

Puckane is a small picturesque village of less than 300 people in Tipperary. It is located less than an hour’s drive from Shannon Airport and an hour and 30 minutes from Dublin Airport.

The Lough Derg Cottages is listed by Young's Estate Agents for an asking price of €2 million. Find out more information here.