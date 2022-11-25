A 16th-century Irish castle and 18th-century luxury country house in County Tipperary are up for sale for €8.5 million ($8.84 million).

Built by the MacEgan clan in the 1590s, Killaleigh Castle is situated on a sprawling 300-acre estate near the historic towns of Birr in County Offaly and Nenagh and Roscrea in County Tipperary.

Sopwell Hall, which was built in 1745, became the principal and statement house on the grounds, causing the castle to become uninhabited and fall into disrepair.

Today, the castle is in need of complete restoration, although it remains largely intact.

Sopwell Hall, on the other hand, is in excellent condition and offers the best traditions of early Georgian architecture.

Extending over 14,235 sq ft with five reception rooms and ten bedrooms, Sopwell Hall offers an abundance of natural light thanks to its large glazed windows.

The house's magnificent reception room is divided by a screen of arches and is both well-proportioned and spacious, while the house's morning room, study, drawing room, and dining room all boast ornate architecture and large marble fireplaces.

A broad carved staircase leads to an impressive upstairs landing with six matching scagliola sienna marble columns. There are five principal bedrooms located off the upstairs landing in addition to four bedrooms.

The house's en-suite master bedroom, located in the south-eastern corner, is also located off the upstairs landing.

A further five bedrooms, a games room, a study, and an additional bathroom are located on the top floor of the house, while the ground floor boasts a kitchen, sitting room, wine cellar, and staff apartment.

Additionally, there is a 660 sq ft studio located in the courtyard adjacent to the house in addition to two gatehouses and a gardener's cottage.

The 300-acre estate, which features a perimeter of mature woodland, offers privacy and seclusion.

There are some particularly fine Spanish chestnut trees located on the estate in addition to an ancient beech wood and a rare Syberian crab-apple tree, while indigenous oak, beech, larch, ash, and spruce are also found on the estate.

The estate is teeming with wildlife, including red squirrels, foxes, pine martens, and hares, while buzzards, owls, and falcons also make their nest there.

The estate, along with Sopwell House and Killaleigh Castle, is listed by selling agent David Ashmore. Click here for more information.