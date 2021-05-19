The renovated traditional cottage is on a spectacular headland and only a short distance from the beach.

Located in the beautiful area of Lehenagh in Bandon, County Cork. The three-bedroom cottage is only a short distance from Dunworley beach.

The original stone built cottage has a floor area of 100sq. m.and comes with a half-acre site. The property has been substantially extended with a modern exterior, and the views from the back of the house greet you with stunning scenery of the Atlantic coast.

The conservatory is also positioned to the rear of the house and with a westerly aspect, allows for the sun to spill in making it bright and airy.

The living area is one of the most eye-catching spaces of the home, the ceiling is high, the beams and some of the original stone is exposed, there is a solid fuel stove fitted in the fire place and the floor is timber.

The majority of properties in the area are full-time homes but given the setting, this could also make the perfect holiday home from when you need to escape crowded towns and cities to nourish yourself with some sea air.

The property is located in a convenient location, close to all the major townlands in West Cork. Clonakilty is six miles away, while Kinsale is twenty miles and Cork airport is thirty miles from the cottage.

If you're interested in seeing more of the property you can take an interactive virtual tour here.

The guided price for the home is €325,000.