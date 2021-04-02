Looking to buy a house in Ireland? We take a look at some locations in the US and Ireland to see how far $300k (€255.6k) goes in both housing markets.

The Irish are obsessed with chatting about two things - the weather (of course) and property prices. Although houses right now are in high demand it's still a major topic of conversation and no one loves to house-hunt more than the Irish. Meanwhile across the Atlantic, in the United States, it has been found that one-third of retirees dream of setting up a home in Ireland.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

So here at IrishCentral, we thought it would be wise to see how far your money can go on either side of the Atlantic.

Here we take a look at what you can get for $300k (€255.6k):

County Kerry, Ireland

Iveragh Lodge, Cable Station, Waterville

€250,000 / 4 beds / 3 baths / Period House

Built in c. 1858, this is a beautiful Victorian manor house situation on mature grounds including a terrace. The house has a double drive with two entrance gates. The house is close to the village of Waterville and within walking distance of the beach.

Check out the full listing on MyHome.

New York

444 East 87th Street, #3F

$300,000 / Studio apartment / 1 bath

This studio apartment in the Upper Eastside of Manhattan "offers a rare combination of both privacy and proximity to transportation, grocery stores, parks, and other daily needs. The studio has a "boutique co-op offering a live-in porter, central laundry facilities, video security, a recently renovated elevator (2020) and updated facade, lobby, and hallways."

Check out the full listing at CityRealty.com.

Dublin

Apt 21 St Kevin's, South Circular Road, Portobello, Dublin 8

€250,000 / Studio apartment / 1 bathroom / 43.3m

This one really looks special. Located in the converted Kevin's Church, this is a first-floor studio apartment. The building itself was built in 1883 and was converted recently leaving intact many of its original Gothic features. The apartment includes an open-plan living room, kitchen, and bathroom.

Read the full listing on MyHome.

Montana

3220 Saint Johns Ave, Billings, MT 59102

$300,000 / 5 bdd / 3 bathroom / 2,382 sqft house

Definitely, the largest property we found on our travels this single-family, five-bedroom house in Billings, Montana was built in 1976. Seated on 0.24 of land, the house includes gas heating and central air, and wood-burning fireplaces.

Check out the full listing on Zillow.

Read more This $6.5 million Dublin mission is absolutely stunning