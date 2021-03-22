Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor has placed her seaside house on the market for €950,000 ($1.1 million).

Located in County Wicklow, Montebello stretches over 3,714 sq ft and boasts incredible views of the Bray seafront.

The semi-detached house boasts six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and four reception rooms and still retains its original Victorian feel.

Three of Montebello's bedrooms feature original fireplaces, while the bedrooms at the front of the property boast incredible panoramic views stretching from Dalkey Island in South Dublin to Bray Head.

The property's generously-proportioned reception rooms are bright and spacious thanks to their brightly-colored walls and large windows, while the house's kitchen is fully fitted with modern appliances.

Montebello features a glass-front porch that leads through to the property's front door and hallway, which boasts an original staircase.

Meanwhile, the house's family room boasts a marble fireplace, while its sunroom opens out onto a large back yard and patio area.

The garden would be perfect for outdoor entertainment on warm summer evenings and also boasts a timber room that could serve as office space or a child's playroom.

The house is one of the finest period properties on the market in Bray at present and it is located in one of the premier locations of the seaside town.

Montebello is just a short walk from the famous Bray Promenade and is in close proximity to several local eateries, hotels, and bars. The house is also conveniently located within a five-minute walk of Bray DART station and bus terminus, facilitating short journeys to Dublin City.

The property, which is listed by REA Forkin, is additionally set back from the street and offers ample on-street parking.

O'Connor, 54, revealed on Twitter that she is living in her holiday home while she is selling the property and humorously told people not to go snooping in her former home.

"Currently am staying in my holiday home until Bray house is sold. All my stuff has been moved out of Bray so you're wasting time going if you wanna see me knickers," O'Connor said on Twitter.

She also pleaded with anyone interested in buying the house to avoid altering the property's "Vishnu room" - a bedroom that boasts a beautiful mural of the Hindu God Vishnu.

"The gorgeous Vishnu room in my Bray home was painted by Shane Berkery about ten years ago. I really hope whomever buys the house will preserve it."

O'Connor bought the spectacular property in 2007 for a reported €1.7 million and has unsuccessfully tried to sell it in the past, according to the Irish Sun.