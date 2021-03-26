We can only dream of owning this mansion for sale in a South Dublin suburb.

Located in the affluent suburb of Killiney, Montebello House is on the market for a whopping €5.5 million ($6.5 million) and is the definition of a dream home.

The nine-bedroom mansion dates back to the early Victorian period and sits on a sprawling 1.46-hectare site.

The property retains its Victorian charm and splendor and boasts ornate ceilings, Victorian fireplaces, and original floorboards.

Montebello House is also decorated with antique furniture and will make you feel like you have taken a step back in time.

The house boasts a spacious and tastefully decorated reception hall leading to an impressive staircase drenched in natural light.

The staircase leads to seven bedrooms on the second floor, including a huge en-suite master bedroom with built-in his and hers wardrobes.

A further bedroom, bathroom, and dressing room are located on the third floor, while there is also a stairwell leading to a rooftop garden.

Meanwhile, there is a further en-suite bedroom located at basement level, while there is also the potential to add up to two more bedrooms in the basement.

The basement also boasts a kitchen area, two reception rooms, and a wine cellar and could easily serve as a separate living space from the mansion above.

Montebello House also boasts a dining room, drawing room, kitchen, sunroom, and TV room on the first floor, offering ample space for large families or luxury parties.

Outside, the house boasts an outdoor swimming pool and a south-facing lawn, while it also includes an orchard and an Italianate garden with box hedging.

Meanwhile, its rooftop garden offers spectacular panoramic views of nearby Killiney and the Irish Sea, while a courtyard located to the rear of the property would be the perfect place to spend a sunny afternoon.

Montebello House is a protected structure and offers seclusion and privacy thanks to its mature gardens.

The house is located in close proximity to Killiney Beach and Killiney Hill, while Killiney DART Station is also within walking distance.

The house, which is listed by Lisney Dalkey, additionally offers easy access to the M50, the N11, the Luas, and Dublin Airport.

Meanwhile, Killiney boasts several renowned primary and secondary schools in addition to dozens of high-end shops and restaurants.