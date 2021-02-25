A coastal Irish mansion that once featured in a Pierce Brosnan film is on the market for a whopping €10 million ($12.15 million).

Located in Killiney in South Dublin, the seven-bedroom mansion was the main filming location for Brosnan's film "I.T." - a 2016 thriller that follows a successful airline tycoon living in a smart home full of modern technology.

Fittingly, the house is equipped with modern technology and fittings, including a walk-in fridge, a climate-controlled wine room, and a custom-designed open-plan kitchen.

Read more To the manor born? This Georgian mansion in Clare is glorious

The mansion also features six bedrooms, a media/games room, a Sedum roof with solar panels, CCTV, automatic gates at both entrances, and a landscaped garden.

Named Ananda, the mansion offers a spectacular view of the Wicklow Mountains and Killiney Bay and is just a 30-minute drive from Dublin City and Dublin Airport.

The house spans 10,000 sq ft and is well served by public transport links, including Dublin Bus, the DART, and the Luas.

Ananda boasts a beautiful double living room that leads to a customized office/study through a discreet door. With its floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the property's landscaped gardens, the customized office is the ideal work from home location.

Meanwhile, the house's kitchen features a tasteful five-seater island, three sinks, and a host of modern appliances, while the dining table is set beside large sliding glass windows to offer an al fresco dining experience.

Upstairs, Ananda's spectacular master en-suite bedroom offers stunning views of Killiney Bay, the Wicklow Mountains, and Bray Head through its magnificent curved glass wall, while the bedroom also boasts automated curtains and a walk-in closet. The master en-suite bathroom features a free-standing bath and a wet room-style shower with panoramic views.

All other bedrooms offer study areas, ample closet space, and magnificent panoramic views.

Outside, the property offers a barbeque/cooking area, two separate seating areas, an outdoor fireplace, a detached gym/yoga studio, and a provision to build a swimming pool.

Listed by Knight Frank, Ananda also features a single-car garage, two different entrances, and a spectacular landscaped garden.