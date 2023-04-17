A 19th-century former Methodist church in County Wicklow is on the market for €150,000 ($166,000).

Located on Kevin Street in the small village of Tinahely, the church has been fitted with a variety of modern features but still retains its 19th-century charm, giving it a nice blend between tradition and modernity.

The 1,408 sq ft church stands on a 0.7-acre site and features ample space for parking.

The building retains a number of original features, including a small gabled porch where the front door is and a spectacular triple lancet window.

It also features arch-headed window openings, while a low granite wall with a wrought iron gate surrounds the property.

Real estate agent Andrew Kiersey told local outlet Wicklow People that the property represents a unique opportunity.

"This property is very well-known in the area and there has been a lot of interest in it so far, including a couple of offers. Properties of this nature rarely come to the market, so it’s not surprising that this one is drumming up so much interest," Kiersey said.

"To transform it into a residential home would require permission of course, but there’s huge potential there for the right buyer."

The church also features a small kitchen area, a store room, and male and female toilets.

The village of Tinahely, meanwhile, is located near the southern point of the Wicklow Way - an extremely popular walking route in Ireland.

The village is a 90-minute drive from Dublin Airport and an hour's drive from Rosslare Europort in County Wexford.

