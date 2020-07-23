Cregg Castle was first built over 300 years ago by one of the twelve tribes of Galway

Cregg Castle in Corrandulla, Co Galway is for sale via Premier Properties Ireland and Helen Cassidy Auctioneer. The price for the property, which is suitable for commercial, residential, and or farming use, is available upon application.

(In 2011, The Independent listed Cregg Castle for sale with an asking price of €6 million.)

Premier Properties Ireland describes Cregg Castle as an “exception historic Irish castle of extensive proportions.”

The castle dates back to the 17th century and sits upon approximately 180 acres of “magical woodland, meadow, and pasture through which a river flows” just nine miles outside of charming Galway City.

Cregg Castle, which is “tremendously historical” according to Premier Properties Ireland, was built in 1648 by the Clement Kirwin Family, one of the renowned twelve tribes of Galway. It was later inherited by the renowned chemist Richard Kirwin in 1754; the remains of his laboratory are still in the orchard.

There is a Queen Anne Bell Tower in the courtyard and a “lovely” chapel within the Castle. Cregg Castle is one of the last, if not actually the last, of the “Fortified Mansions” built in Ireland.

The entire building is an interesting display of three centuries of advancement in fortified buildings built around a mid-17th-century rectangular castellated tower house of an unusually late date.

Whilst parts of the building are clearly fortified, there is no outer wall to keep out soldiers. The tower house was altered internally and extended on both sides in the 18th and early 19th centuries and the property has an extensive arrangement of 18th and 19th-century building forming courtyards and outbuildings to the rear.

Currently, Cregg Castle presents as an eight-bay building, some parts two-story and some parts three-stories, situated over a basement / garden level across the full width.

A private room within Cregg Castle is currently hosted on Airbnb. The host notes that "the large main rooms are used as an art gallery space and photoshoots."

