We take a look at the many reasons why you and your family might choose County Leitrim as a place to begin your Irish story.

County Leitrim, located in the North West of Ireland, is a well-connected county with a growing population of 35,000. While many think of Leitrim with tourism in mind, there are opportunities in many other sectors too, making it an increasingly popular choice for families considering moving to Ireland.

Relocating to Leitrim is life-changing in all senses. Here's why:

A quality of life with excellent job opportunities- land a global career with a leading company and enjoy the best of ‘local living.’

A location of choice for locating your business, with quality office accommodation and serviced sites.

Leitrim has a range of indigenous and international employers across multiple sectors of Medtech, technology, manufacturing and food & drink.

Leitrim has a high quality of life to offer, with excellent outdoor recreation facilities.

Leitrim can offer affordable housing, childcare, and excellent schools for your family.

Leitrim can offer career progression and development with Atlantic Technological University, located within 30 minutes, offering a talent pool of 3000+ graduates.

Leitrim is an ideal place to work remotely, with high-speed broadband and nine digital hubs to work from.

Leitrim is well known for its thriving cultural scene, from the Dock Arts Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon to the Sculpture Centre in Manorhamilton as well as numerous traditional music festivals, including the Joe Mooney Festival. Leitrim also offers the best value in Ireland for renting and buying a home. Being situated at the gateway to both the River Shannon and the Shannon-Erne Waterway Leitrim offers miles of unspoilt water trails.

Leitrim is home to international as well as indigenous firms in industries such as MedTech and has a long tradition of multinational companies setting up in the county and scaling their international operations, including Vistamed, MCI and Masonite.

In 2022, FDI employment grew by 6.3% in the region, and many companies are actively recruiting. Indigenous entrepreneurs have chosen Leitrim to build and grow their own international companies of scale, including King & Moffatt and Cora Systems. These global industry leaders provide diverse senior-level roles in engineering, applied sciences and more, with attractive and significant career progression opportunities. Leitrim also has a tradition of food manufacturing and is home to the global gin brand, the Gin Distillery.

Carrick-on-Shannon Business Campus is a turnkey office accommodation centre of 112,000 sq ft. Leitrim County Council is currently investing €3m in its redevelopment to offer Grade A collaborative workspace for small to medium enterprises and international clients. Currently home to financial services firm Avant Money, the Campus will provide a supportive eco-system for firms locating in the region.

Remote working digital hubs

Leitrim has a network of 9 Digital hubs offering a hot desk, co-working, and office accommodation for those looking for flexible office accommodation. Meeting rooms, hot desks, and podcast studio facilities are available across the county. The hubs are part of the Connected hubs platform app, allowing for easy booking.

Transport

Centrally located on national routes and rail networks from Dublin to Sligo, Leitrim is well-connected in terms of road, rail, and public transport infrastructure. Ireland West Airport is located 45 minutes from Carrick-on-Shannon and connects more than 700,000 people a year to the UK and onwards to the US and international destinations.

For more information, visit www.relocatetoleitrim.com. You can also follow Leitrim Council Council on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for all updates.