This traditional Irish cottage on an island off the coast of Kerry is like taking a step into paradise.

Dohilla, on Valentia Island off the south-west coast of Kerry, is a two-bedroom cottage offering stunning views over Dingle Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

The beautiful cottage is located on an elevated site that offers stunning panoramic views and also overlooks the famous Valentia Lighthouse.

Valentia Island, meanwhile, is a small island located off the coast of Kerry with a population of around 600 people.

The island is connected to the mainland via a bridge at Portmagee, making the relaxed and beautiful setting a little bit more convenient.

The property itself has been restored in recent years and now boasts a number of modern features, including new doors and windows and an open-plan kitchen and living area. The living area stretches across the entire width of the house and offers absolutely stunning views of the beautiful island.

The living area is also bright and airy due to its many windows and full of comfortable furniture for nights in by the fire.

The cottage's two bedrooms are located at the back of the property next to its only bathroom and also allow plenty of light.

Dohilla cottage also comes with a storage shed and two fields which could both be transformed into a garden. The fields also offer stunning panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and nearby Dingle Bay.

Frankly, we couldn't think of a better way to escape the hustle and bustle of modern-day life.

The property is on the market for €210,000 ($250,000). Private Treaty is listed as the cottage's real estate agent.

