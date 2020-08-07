This traditional Irish thatched cottage in County Clare is like stepping into a time machine.

Barleycove Cottage in Moynoe, just outside the village of Scariff, is on the market for €179,000 ($210,000).

The distinctive four-bedroom cottage is full of character and would be perfect for anyone who seeks a quiet retirement in the Irish countryside.

The road-side cottage was modernized in 2009 to the highest standards to simultaneously provide modern comforts in addition to an authentic rural Irish feel.

The renovated cottage is very spacious with high-beamed ceilings, while the building is around 1,400 sq ft and sits on a half-acre site.

The cottage is bright and airy with plenty of large windows and white-washed stone walls.

Inside, a modern stove set in a beautiful stone hearth provides a stunning focal point in the cottage's living area, while an antique piano adds a touch of class and tradition.

Meanwhile, the cottage's kitchen features a whole host of modern appliances for added convenience.

All furniture seen in the house is included in the sale.

Three of the four bedrooms in the cottage can be found on the bottom floor, while a spare bedroom can be found on a mezzanine located above the kitchen accessed by steep stairs that could almost be a ladder.

In a nod to traditional thatched cottages, the cottage is accessed through a half-door, something like a stable door that is found in almost every traditional Irish cottage.

Outside, there is a permanent gazebo and barbeque area in addition to a utility room complete with storage areas, washing units, and another bathroom.

The garden is also perfect for any avid gardeners with a large area for shrubs located at the back of the property.

Barleycove Cottage is located just a mile from Scariff Town and the scenic views of Lough Derg, on which the town is situated.

