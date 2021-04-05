This thatched Irish cottage in Co Galway, complete with a sauna and a secret garden, can be yours for €295,000 ($347,000).

The property, located at Attifneen, Gort, Co Galway, is close to the Wild Atlantic Way and in proximity to the Cliffs of Moher and the Aran Islands. The location is within commuting distance to Galway and Limerick and is approximately 50 km to Shannon Airport.

The charming four-bedroom, two-bath detached house is in “excellent condition” and “tastefully decorated” in “traditional cottage style,” according to the listing from Farrell Auctioneers, Valuers & Estate Agents LTD.

The cottage itself includes an entrance porch, kitchen, sitting room, bathroom, office, and four bedrooms (one en suite). The accommodation also includes a sauna.

The sitting room has carpet flooring and a large solid fuel stove with an original chimney, and a granite hearth.

The fully-fitted solid oak painted kitchen comes with a granite worktop, tiled flooring, integrated gas hob, integrated double oven, fitted dresser and feature light fitting.

The cottage has a total of four bedrooms, one with an open fireplace, and two bathrooms, including one en suite.

Externally the property includes landscaped gardens with mature shrubs and trees, a secret garden, and a one-bedroom chalet with bathroom, kitchen, and living area.

The "picturesque beautiful" property extends to approx. 115 sq. m.

The listing price for the property, which includes some of the house contents in the sale, is €295,000 ($347,000).

The property is listed by Farrell Auctioneers, Valuers & Estate Agents LTD and viewing is strictly by appointment. More details of the property can be found here.