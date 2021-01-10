This 300-year-old traditional Irish cottage in Donegal is perfect for anyone eyeing a peaceful life in the Irish countryside.

Violet Cottage is a two-bedroom cottage located in Behy just outside Ballyshannon in Donegal and is on the market for €245,000 ($300,000).

The thatched bungalow dates back to the late 1700s and was refurbished in 2004 to include a whole host of modern appliances.

The cottage, therefore, offers the perfect blend of tradition and modernity and still retains much of the original building's character.

Read more Imagine the peace in the 300-year-old Donegal thatched cottage

Inside, the bungalow's two bedrooms are bright and airy thanks to their large windows and white-washed walls. Both rooms feature antique fireplaces for those cold winter nights and also retain the cottage's original timber ceiling.

The two bedrooms are pleasantly spacious and offer plenty of room for visiting guests.

The cottage's living space also boasts an antique fireplace and is tastefully decorated with old-fashioned items.

The living area retains the cottage's original ceiling and floor and boasts an array of comfortable armchairs scattered around its open fireplace.

Violet Cottage's bathroom also features an open fireplace and was renovated in 2004 to include a modern toilet, bath, and sink, while a separate room boasts an electric shower.

The cottage's small kitchenette is fitted with all necessary appliances, including a modern fridge, microwave, and oven.

Outside, the cottage's large private garden offers peace and tranquility in addition to breathtaking views of the nearby Behy River, while there are several forest walks within short walking distance of the house.

Meanwhile, the beautiful Rossnowlagh Beach is just a ten-minute drive from the property, while the picturesque Murvagh Golf Links is also just a short drive away.

The cottage is also ideally located just 3.6 miles from Ballyshannon Town and 12 miles from Donegal Town.

The property is listed by Anderson Auctioneers.