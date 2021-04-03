A 12-bedroom home for sale on the Wild Atlantic Way is an absolute steal for just €145,000 ($170,000).

Doon East in Ballybunion, County Kerry, offers unobstructed views of the Shannon Estuary and the Atlantic Ocean and would be the perfect property for anyone with a flair for home decor.

The house is in need of refurbishment but represents an exciting project and opportunity for anyone looking to purchase a spacious Irish summer home at a low cost.

The massive seaside property boasts six bathrooms and stretches out over a staggering 3,025 sq ft.

The house is also situated on a sizeable 0.7-acre site and boasts a huge front garden with views of the ocean. The garden would be ideal for any large family or for anyone who dreams of sitting out and watching the sunset over the Shannon Estuary and the Atlantic Ocean beyond on a balmy summer evening.

Inside, the house requires some attention.

Doon East is not currently connected to the water and sewerage mains along the public road that it is situated on, while most of the rooms could probably do with a makeover.

The house's kitchen is fully fitted, while the sitting room boasts an open fireplace, but there is a real sense that this property hasn't been lived in for a while.

The property is almost completely unfurnished, while some of its carpets and tiles are in need of renovation.

Nevertheless, it represents a great opportunity for anyone wishing to purchase a giant summer home on the southwest coast of Ireland, or for anyone looking to find a new remote working hub in the post-COVID world.

It is located on the outskirts of Ballybunion, which boasts several beaches, restaurants, and golf courses. The town attracts thousands of tourists every summer and boasts a number of good schools.

Doon East is listed by Sherry FitzGerald Stephenson Crean. Click here to find out more.