Ireland’s top sketch group are back touring in the USA and we have tickets to giveaway!

With over 500 million online views, including the viral hits ‘Getting past US Immigration’ and ‘When Irish People Can’t Speak Irish’, the group are best known for their online sketches, but it’s in their live shows where they really shine. Following the success of their sold out North American tour earlier this year, the lads are making a return this November.

Their USA shows will see them visiting the following cities and tickets are available here:

Friday, November 4th at Boulder Theater in Boulder, CO

Tuesday, November 8th at Paramount Theatre in Austin, TX

Wednesday, November 16th at Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee

Friday, November 18th at Schrott Center in Indianapolis

Saturday, November 19th at Vic Theatre in Chicago, IL

We have 3 pairs (6 tickets each) for the above Foil Arms and Hog shows to giveaway in a city of your choice. To enter fill out the form below:

The group's name evolved from nicknames each of the members had for each other, Foil (Seán Finegan) being the comedy foil, Arms (Conor McKenna) was 'all arms and legs' and Hog (Seán Flanagan) because he ostensibly hogged the limelight.

They met each other in university and have been touring their live shows over the last nine years to audiences all across the globe.

So stop hiding behind your laptop and come see them in real life for sketches, music, and improvisation. If you don't laugh they'll buy you a pint!

Click here to get your tickets and to view the full schedule to Foil Arms and Hog's North America Tour.

You can check out their website for more information and keep up to date with them on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.