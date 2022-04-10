Traditional Irish music is a staple in the pubs of Ireland. Big cities like Dublin and small villages like Blarney all celebrate through music. And according to TrdConnect, a website connecting trad musicians in the United States and Canada, the popularity of traditional Irish sessions has spread to 40 of the 50 United States.

Whether it's the Dubliners, the Clancy Brothers, the Irish Rovers, or Riverdance, Irish culture has never been more popular than it is now. And it swells every March as St. Patrick's Day nears.

Traveling groups bring music to the Irish diaspora, Irish pubs offer weekly sessions for professionals and lay musicians, and some collections of those of Irish descent and those who just love a good reel gather in homes to share tunes and play.

While I look for those performing, I also know many who play for the sake of playing. It's their way of keeping the tunes alive, the instruments singing and the harmonies blending. And as we approached St. Patrick's Day this year, many frustrated musicians who have had to forego playing their playing because of the pandemic gathered again to sing, play and celebrate their love of a good Irish tune.

While it's easy to find in the big cities you may have to look a bit to find them in the smaller towns, but even in Reno, Nevada, the musicians are ready to share their music in spite of the pandemic that has kept them apart.

So look around your own town. Chances are you'll find the same. And you can enjoy a few traditional tunes and songs and meet some of Reno's Irish musicians in the link below on Erin's Isle. Erin go Bragh!

