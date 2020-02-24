March 15 marks the US cinematic release of the Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, celebrating 25 years of everyone’s favorite Grammy award-winning Irish dance extravaganza. Three lucky winners will win a pair of tickets each!

The Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show will be released in more than 300 cinemas across the US on March 15, 2020, with international dates to vary. Tickets are now on sale at Riverdance25Cinemas.com.

Filmed live at the 3Arena Dublin, the exact spot where it all began, the 25th Anniversary Gala Performance will bring Riverdance to the big screen for the very first time!

“From the moment the first Riverdance performance took place, in Dublin in 1994, we knew that something special had occurred,” director of Riverdance, John McColgan, said. “Producer Moya Doherty, composer Bill Whelan and myself, set about creating a stage show that could build on the thrill, the spectacle and the sheer creative energy of that first performance featuring Michael Flatley and Jean Butler in that first television appearance. We are thrilled that 25 years later Riverdance continues its record-breaking story with its first cinema release to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show.”

Fans can get the best of both worlds by seeing the show both in movie theaters and live. The Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is on tour throughout the USA from January to June. For more information on the live tour dates and venues visit Riverdance.com

Enter below for your chance to win 1 pair of cinema tickets to watch Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show on March 15. Three readers will be selected as the winners.

Note: For US cinemas only. Winners must be able to submit the attendees’ names and preferred cinemas by March 5. Preferred cinemas subject to availability.

