"The Year that Rocked Irish Dancing" is a three-part series that takes viewers behind the scenes of competitive Irish dancing including the controversy that emerged during one of the most turbulent years in the history of Irish dancing competitions.

The BBC's cameras began following talented young dancers from Northern Ireland and the United States as they trained to take the stage at the biggest competition of their year, the Irish Dancing World Championships in Belfast, in 2022.

Featured in the documentary is IrishCentral's Editor Kerry O'Shea who reported on the scandal as it broke.

The BBC team spent time with CLRG dancers and their dedicated teachers in the run-up to the "Worlds" - capturing the intensity and rewards of the training involved and also its importance to those taking part.

The dedicated young athletes, including first-time competitors at this level as well as defending world champions, train hard and battle through complicated choreography, nerves and wig mishaps. "The Year That Rocked Irish Dancing" captures the remarkable athleticism and thousands of hours of practice required to compete at world level, as well as the emotional strength these young dancers display in the face of adversity.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The first two episodes are focussed on dancers’ stories and everything that training and world-class competitions demand of them. They are about long hours of practice, the resilience that dancers need to have and also the enjoyment of performance.

Episode three takes a completely different turn and reflects the emerging reaction to allegations of cheating in some Irish dancing competitions – a story that remains very much in the news.

"The Year That Rocked Irish Dancing" starts Monday 16 October on BBC One Northern Ireland at 10.40pm. The full three-part series will be available on BBC iPlayer on Mon, Oct 16.