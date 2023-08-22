Irish-language broadcaster TG4 has unveiled a diverse autumn schedule at the Irish Film Institute in Dublin, including the launch of a dedicated Irish-language kids channel.

TG4 is set to launch Cúla4, a brand-new children's Irish-language channel, this fall in addition to a new TG4+1 channel. Cúla4 is set to launch on September 8, 2023.

The broadcaster has also announced several upcoming shows, including a new series providing a unique insight into the running of Donegal Airport, which has been voted the world's most scenic airport on numerous occasions.

"Aerfort Dhún na nGall" will provide a unique insight into the small airport, telling the stories of the staff and passengers who use the airport

TG4's beloved presenter Hector Ó hEochagáin will also present a new travel series - "Hector – Ó na Philippines go dtí na Solomons" (Hector from the Philippines to the Solomons). The series will follow the renowned presenter as he travels deep into Southeast Asia on a trip full of adventure and craic.

A new six-part documentary series - "Ag Triall ar an Tobar" (Going to the Well) - will delve into the history of Ireland's holy wells, while "Rún na Bóinne" (The Secret of the Boyne) will follow award-winning journalist Seán Mac an tSíthigh and a team of leading international scientists as they attempt to uncover a second burial chamber at Newgrange.

In the single-episode documentary "Croíthe Radacacha" (Radical Hearts), TG4 explores the hidden stories of eight female couples who played a key role in the Irish War of Independence.

Meanwhile," Na Gaeil agus na Chéad Náisiúin" (The Irish and the First Nations) is the incredible and untold story of how Irish people interacted with the First Nations of North America with contributions from some of Ireland's leading historians. Several First Nations academics and commentators will also contribute to the documentary.

TG4 will also provide an exclusive selection of live sports coverage over the fall, including its live coverage of Gaelic games. The broadcaster will provide live coverage of the GAA club championships in addition to the Allianz National League, ladies' football, and a variety of underage competitions.

TG4 will also provide coverage of men's and women's rugby in addition to women's soccer, providing weekly coverage of the FAI SSE Airtricity Women's National League - the top tier of women's soccer in Ireland.

In a statement ahead of Monday's launch, TG4 Director General Alan Esslemont said the broadcaster plays a key role in promoting the Irish language within Irish society.

"TG4 has a key role in supporting the Irish language within the wider Irish society and for the community of habitual Irish speakers. TG4 also plays an important and growing role as a public service broadcaster at a time when the needs of the values of public service within the broadcasting ecosystem are increasingly evident," Esslemont said in a statement.

