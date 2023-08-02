Irish-language broadcaster TG4 will be showing four nights of the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar next month, showcasing the very best of Irish music.

TG4 will broadcast four live shows on August 10, 11, 12, and 13, highlighting traditional Irish song, music, and dance.

The station will also be showing some of the All Ireland competitions taking place at the Fleadh on the TG4 Player.

Musicians must qualify through their province to compete in the All Ireland competitions taking place at the Fleadh. TG4 presenters Doireann Ní Ghlacáin and Peadar Ó Goill have spent the last four weeks traveling Ireland and meeting some of Ireland's best musicians who were aiming to qualify for the All Ireland competitions.

TG4 will broadcast provincial highlights at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, with Ní Ghlacáin and Ó Goill taking viewers on a trip across the four provincial finals in Dublin, Ballina, Tralee, and Dromore.

The Irish-language broadcaster will then provide four nights of continuous live coverage from the Fleadh, starting on Thursday, August 10 at 9:30 p.m. Coverage will last until 11 p.m. each night.

The four days of coverage will feature a mixture of performances from emerging talents and legends of Irish traditional music.

Thursday night will feature live performances from Natalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy & Family, Taobh na Mara Céilí Band among many other acts, while Irish-American dancing sensations the Gardiner brothers will also feature.

On Friday, there will be live performances from Dolores Keane, Téada, Méabh Ní Bheaglaoich, Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich, and several others, while Cherish The Ladies, Máire Ní Chathasaigh & Chris Newman, and Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin will be taking the stage on Saturday night.

The final night of TG4's coverage will feature performances from musicians from all over the world, including T With The Maggies, Liz Doherty & Fiddlesticks, and Ryan Molloy.

For more information, visit the TG4 website.