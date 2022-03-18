The biggest and most ambitious collection of street theatre, pageant companies, and marching bands hailing from Ireland and across the world joined forces on the streets of Dublin for the national St. Patrick’s Festival Parade.

Both those lining the parade route and those enjoying from homes worldwide were treated to a truly breathtaking display, bigger than ever. It was the perfect way for Ireland and for the Irish across the world to connect and celebrate Irish arts, culture, and heritage.

You can watch the full St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin here:

The national parade’s much-anticipated and welcome return was led by two of Ireland’s most inspirational athletes and friends Ellen Keane and Kellie Harrington.

Also proudly in attendance was Irish American actor, musician, and producer John C. Reilly as the International Guest of Honour.

Some of the country’s most talented and creative pageant companies provided a spectacular display that wound its way through the streets of Dublin.

The magical procession danced through the city along with marching bands from all over the world, creating an awe-inspiring display and truly bringing the theme of connections to life for everyone watching.

The very special heroes installation was a huge hit, with Adam King delighted to lead the way, riding in his very own shuttle!

Well that was quite the day 🍀❤️🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/hexL7CSG1h — Adam King Adventures (@AdamKingIRL) March 17, 2022

Spraoi from Waterford presented five beautiful ‘Birds of a Feather’, each with its own soundtrack and accompanying performers.

Inishowen Carnival Group brought our surrounding oceans to life with three Celtic sea spirits and a host of Celtic sea dancers and performers.

This year’s parade featured the amazing Awesome Second Time Arounders Marching Band, hailing from Florida, USA. With band members ranging in age from 18-82, this 300+ strong group are from all walks of life and take part in the band for the sheer joy of marching and performing “a second time around”.

Another 12 bands hailing from all corners of the world entertained the crowds from start to finish and brought with them an electric atmosphere, charged with celebration and energy.

Speaking about the Festival Parade, Anna McGowan, Interim Director, St. Patrick’s Festival said: “The Festival Parade is always a beautiful celebration of Irish culture, creativity and above all our connection to each other whether we are near or far.

"This year, the creators, artists, performers, and all involved have really gone above and beyond to make sure that the return has been such a huge success, and reminded us all just how important it is to celebrate being Irish no matter where in the world we may be. We’re delighted to be back doing what we do best and showcasing the amazing artistic talent that Ireland and the Irish diaspora have to offer.”

Ardmhéara Bhaile Átha Cliath / Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland commented: “What an amazing return to the streets of Dublin!

"The parade is such an important part of celebrating St. Patrick’s Festival for us all so I’m truly delighted to have it back in all its glory. Everywhere I looked today as I passed, people were so happy to be together and celebrating our national day with a showcase of national and international talent.”

Paul Kelly, Chief Executive of Fáilte Ireland said: “Today’s parade and the amazing line up of music and entertainment taking place across the bank holiday weekend not only gives visitors the opportunity to experience the very best of our capital city, but with international journalists and broadcast media in attendance, it showcases Ireland as a fantastic tourist destination to people around the world.

'Festivals and events play a key role in delivering brilliant visitor experiences, providing a unique reason for visitors to choose a destination and increasing footfall for local businesses, supporting jobs and revenue generation.”

For full program details, tickets and more see StPatricksFestival.ie.