The 20th annual 3 Legged Charity Race takes place in Copenhagen on Tuesday 17th March 2020.

Copenhagen’s longest-running St. Patrick’s Day event is a unique tradition that raises money for worthy causes while celebrating the Irish national holiday. Sponsored by Guinness, the event has put Copenhagen on the list of the best places in the world to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Read More: Share your St. Patrick's Day news with the global Irish on IrishCentral

The Race requires skill and balance as it involves being tied at the ankle to a willing partner, also known as the 3-Legged Race. Race participants are asked to move at a steady speed and follow a route that passes through 5 pubs in the centre of Copenhagen. They complete the course by drinking a half pint of beer at each pub.

According to organizer Siobhán Kelleher-Petersen; “Last year we reached our goal of over half a million kroner (~ 72,976 USD/ ~67,187 EUR) in donations since we started fundraising in 2007. And in 2020 we’re honoured to again raise funds for Danske Hospitalsklovne, Laura Lynn Irelands Children’s Hospice, and CCAFO in Cambodia.”

The 3-Legged Charity Race 2020 passes through the following pubs in downtown Copenhagen:

Registration - Kennedy’s Irish Bar, Gammel Kongevej 23

1st stop - The Shamrock Inn, Jernbanegade 7

2nd stop - Pub & Sport, Vester Voldgade 7-9

3rd stop - The Globe, Nørregade 43-45

4th stop – Voodoo Lounge, Valkendorfsgade 22

5th stop/Finish Line - The Dubliner, Amagertorv 5

The 3-Legged Charity Race association is a non-profit organization, ran by volunteers from the Irish-Danish community and friends.

If you would like more information about the race or wish to view pictures of previous years events you can visit: www.paddysday.dk or email - info@paddysday.dk



Read More: Ireland wishes the world Happy St. Patrick’s Day

This article was submitted to the IrishCentral contributors network by a member of the global Irish community. To become an IrishCentral contributor click here.