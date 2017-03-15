From Tokyo to Montana everyone's a little bit Irish on St. Patrick's Day and us back in Ireland couldn't be happier! Happy St. Patrick's Day!

There’s nothing quite like being Irish but being Irish on St. Patrick’s Day is just extra special. There’s something magical about March 17, a date when the whole world goes green to celebrate with Ireland.

Back in 2017, Tourism Ireland, the country’s travel board, released a clip for St. Patrick’s Days showcasing the wonders of Ireland in the hope of enticing prospective tourists to our shores.

The 60-second clip includes wonderful footage shot around the island of Ireland, interwoven with some great images from Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative – which sees hundreds of famous landmarks and iconic sites across the globe illuminated in green each year to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The Irish have the world's highest percentage of native-born people living abroad… we do like to roam. It’s not estimated that there are 70 million people worldwide who claim Irish ancestry. We’re a very big family!

Given just how large Ireland’s diaspora is it should come as no surprise that ever March 17 St. Patrick’s Day parades are celebrated in at least 30 countries, from County Kerry to the Caribbean island of Montserrat!

So, pin on your shamrock, dress yourselves with a grin and some green and celebrate what it means to be Irish.

Lá Fhéile Pádraig Shona Duit!

(Happy St. Patrick’s Day!)

* Originally published in 2017.