The Salthill Promenade, overlooking Galway Bay, is the focus of a charming short film by Sarah Callaghan.

The film, which is just over two minutes long, captures the people, scenery and atmosphere of a walk along the promenade as Sarah Callaghan narrates her poem "The Prom" in voice-over.

The poem starts: "What do you think about when you walk the prom? Or do you think of nothing and just kick the wall"

The heartwarming film, which was shot in November of last year on Sarah's iPhone SE2, premiered at The Little Cinema in the Roisin Dubh, Galway on November 22, 2021.

Sarah said she edited the video with iMovie and the music featured in the film is Honeyroot - Honeysuckle.

"The short is centered around my curiosity of all the different people who use and love the prom, this somehow naturally turned into a poem," said Sarah, about the video.

"Are you consumed with work or hiding your grief, are you walking off the stress of a busy week," Sarah writes in the poem.

Salthill is a charming coastal village located just outside of Galway city. This picturesque destination is popular for its breathtaking views of Galway Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, as well as its sandy beaches and scenic promenade. Salthill boasts a variety of activities for visitors of all ages, including water sports, fishing, cycling, and golfing. Visitors can also take a stroll along the Salthill Promenade, which stretches for 2km and offers stunning views of the bay and the Aran Islands. Along the promenade, there are plenty of cafes, restaurants, and bars to choose from, making it the perfect spot for a leisurely brunch or a night out.

Salthill is also home to a number of popular attractions, such as the Galway Atlantaquaria, the National Aquarium of Ireland, which features a range of marine life from Irish waters and around the world. Visitors can also explore the Salthill Park and Leisureland complex, which includes a swimming pool, gym, and sports facilities. The village is well-connected to Galway City by public transport, with regular buses and trains running to and from the city center. With its stunning scenery, vibrant atmosphere, and abundance of activities, Salthill is a must-visit destination for anyone traveling to Galway or the West of Ireland.

According to Discover Ireland, it is a local tradition to kick the wall once you have completed your walk, a practice that Sarah mentions in her poem and shows in her film.

You can watch Sarah's video below. To read the full text of her poem "The Prom," visit here.

* Originally published in 2021, updated in May 2023.