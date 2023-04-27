A man aged in his 50s has reportedly been handed a 48-week suspension after racially abusing Wexford hurler Lee Chin during a recent Wexford-Tipperary match.

The proposed sanction was handed down earlier this week by the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) in light of referee John Keenan's match report as well as video evidence that circulated online, the Irish Examiner reports.

It is believed the man, who is a member of the GAA, has since written a letter of apology to Chin.

According to the Irish Examiner, the suspension could be reduced to 24 weeks if the man completes an appropriate course of training or education, which can be completed online.

While Chin has not publicly commented on the situation, chairperson of Wexford GAA Micheál Martin told Wexford People: "I think the general feeling of the panel is that the matter has been dealt with and they are looking to move on and focus on their upcoming games.”

On Saturday, April 8, a hurling match between Wexford and Tipperary in Carrick-on-Suir was abandoned after a spectator shouted racist abuse at Chin when a scuffle broke out between both sets of players.

Witnesses said a highly offensive term was uttered on several occasions, causing a number of Wexford players to break away from the scuffle and confront the spectator.

With Wexford players visibly upset by the incident, Wexford manager Darragh Egan asked referee John Keenan to bring the game to a premature end.

Keenan agreed and blew for full-time immediately.

Video of the reprehensible incident was shared on Twitter by Score Beo, a GAA live scores app:

Lee Chin was racially abused during a match between Wexford and Tipperary. This man deserves a Lifetime ban from @officialgaa #Gaa pic.twitter.com/JfqlTFHziG — Score Beo (@Score_Beo) April 9, 2023

Speaking after the game, Egan said his players were "upset" by the incident.

"Using words like that shouldn’t happen but I felt the players dealt with it very well," Egan said.

The Wexford and Tipperary county boards both condemned the incident and promised a full investigation.

The GAA's recent annual congress introduced a 48-week suspension for anyone who is found guilty of racist or sectarian abuse.

According to the organization's 2023 guide, the GAA is "Anti-Sectarian, Anti-Racist and committed to the principles of inclusion and diversity at all levels.

"Any conduct by deed, word, or gesture of sectarian or racist nature or which is contrary to the principles of inclusion and diversity against a player, official, spectator or anyone else, in the course of activities organised by the Association, shall be deemed to have discredited the Association."

Chin, whose father is from Malaysia, has actively highlighted the issue of racism in recent years and has spoken about the racist incidents his father encountered in addition to on-field incidents he has encountered in the GAA.