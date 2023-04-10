A charity hurling match between Wexford and Tipperary was abandoned on Saturday afternoon, April 8 after Wexford captain Lee Chin suffered racist abuse from an elderly spectator in the crowd.

The incident occurred in the 69th minute of Saturday's game in Carrick-on-Suir in Tipperary when a scuffle broke out between both sets of players.

Many people in earshot labeled the abuse as "sickening" and said several young children were present.

Witnesses said the highly offensive term was uttered on several occasions, causing a number of Wexford players to break away from the scuffle and confront the spectator.

With Wexford players visibly upset by the incident, Wexford manager Darragh Egan asked referee John Keenan to bring the game to a premature end.

Keenan agreed and blew for full-time immediately.

Speaking after the game, Egan said his players were "upset" by the incident.

"Using words like that shouldn’t happen but I felt the players dealt with it very well," Egan said.

Video of the reprehensible incident was shared on Twitter by Score Beo, a GAA live scores app:

The Wexford and Tipperary county boards have both condemned the incident and promised a full investigation.

A statement released by Tipperary on Saturday night said the racist language was "totally unacceptable", adding that it has "absolutely no place at our games or in our society."

"Tipperary GAA along with the senior hurling management, players, and the Carrick Swan GAA club do not condone this kind of behavior and wish to distance ourselves from any such comments," Tipperary GAA said in a statement.

"Both Tipperary and Wexford GAA County Boards have been in contact with each other in relation to this incident and are fully committed to having the incident investigated fully."

Wexford chairman Micheál Martin told Wexford People that he did not attend the game on Saturday but said he has spoken to Egan about the incident.

"I’ve been liaising with the chairman of Tipperary GAA and the Carrick Swans, who organized the event. Tipperary GAA have assured me that they have commenced a full investigation into this incident and we are going to work with them on this matter," Martin told Wexford People.

"Obviously, it’s hugely disappointing to see this type of thing. I wasn’t there myself. I’ve spoken to Darragh Egan, but I haven’t spoken to Lee and the other players about it yet. I’m appalled by the fact that any GAA person would engage in this type of behavior."

The GAA's recent annual congress has introduced a 48-week suspension for anyone who is found guilty of racist or sectarian abuse.

Chin, whose father is from Malaysia, has actively highlighted the issue of racism in recent years and has spoken about the racist incidents his father encountered in addition to on-field incidents he has encountered in the GAA.